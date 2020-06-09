Chicago’s insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 312 new jobs over the past week and 1,292 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.
The insurance industry also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 348 companies listed open jobs for Chicago-based workers in that area.
Top companies hiring locally in insurance include Buckingham Search, Bryan Solis – State Farm Agent and Creative Financial Staffing (CFS). According to a recent job opening posted by Creative Financial Staffing (CFS), “CFS is a leading, employee-owned staffing firm.”
Jobs posted by Buckingham Search in the past month in Chicago includedmanagers and accountants, while Bryan Solis – State Farm Agent was hiringmanagers, insurance accountants and account representatives, and Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) sought managers, accountants and bookkeepers.