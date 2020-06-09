CHICAGO (CBS) — After weeks of speculation, officials have canceled Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, and the Air and Water Show, along with all of the city’s other special events scheduled through Labor Day, due to ongoing concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor’s office said the city will instead produce a slate of more than 150 “reimagined summer events” this year, such as at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, and virtual concerts.

“We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety,” Lightfoot said in a statement. “As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer.”

Among the summer festivals being canceled: Chicago SummerDance, Taste of Chicago, Lollapalooza, the Chicago Air and Water Show, Chicago Jazz Festival, the city’s Jumping Jack Program, and the majority of programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park. The Maxwell Street Market also is canceled through Labor Day, along with all other festivals and parades through Labor Day.

Instead of the traditional series of summer concerts, festivals, and other special events, city officials are planning more than 150 music, culinary, film, and other events on TV and online:

Instead of filling Grant Park with hundreds of thousands of fans, Lollapalooza will host weekend-long livestream event from July 30-Aug. 2. The city said details will be announced next month.

Taste of Chicago will be replaced with a to-go version featuring an expanded “Community Eats” program from July 8-12, including 25 restaurants and food trucks providing free meals to nonprofits serving healthcare staff and other frontline workers. The city also will organize a food truck procession on July 8, and online cooking demonstrations from July 8-12.

The city’s annual farmers markets will begin reopening later this month to increase neighborhood access to fresh and healthy food, according to the mayor’s office.

2020 Chicago City Markets Schedule:

Division Street City Market (30 W. Division St.), June–October

West Humboldt Park City Market (3601 W. Chicago Ave.), June–October

Austin Town Hall City Market (5610 W. Lake St.), July–September

Bronzeville City Market (4700 S. King Dr.), July–September

Englewood City Market (1219 W. 76th St.), July–September

LaFollette Park City Market (1333 N. Laramie Ave.), July–September

Printers Row City Market (700 S. Dearborn St.), July–October

Pullman Market City Market (11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.), July–October

Roseland City Market (139 W. 109th St., Lavizzo Elem.), August–October

TENTATIVE: Daley Plaza City Market (50 W. Washington St.)

TENTATIVE: Federal Plaza City Market (50 W. Adams St.)

Millennium Park also will open later this month with limited in-person events.

“Millennium Park at Home,” an online music series announced last month, will continue with performances in June, July, and August by artists like Jon Langford, The Braided Janes, Melody Angel, John Primer, and others.

The city also is launching an at-home version of Chicago SummerDance, inviting Chicago residents to host socially-distant dance parties for up to 10 people at their homes, back yards, porches, balconies, or sidewalks. Live music broadcasts will be available every Wednesday evening in July.

Instead of the annual Millennium Park Summer Film Series, the city is planning six drive-in movie nights across the city. Details will be announced soon, but each event will be limited to 50 cars, and people must pre-register to attend.

The city also will host a series of 20 live music events in June, featuring Chicago musicians performing at neighborhood clubs for limited in-person audiences. Each event will be broadcast to larger audiences. Concerts will include Jazz music in August and September, in lieu of the Jazz Festival.

The Chicago Park District, Grant Park Music Festival, and other cultural groups also plan virtual summer events, or other smaller alternatives this summer.