CHICAGO (AP) — A man accused of setting fire to a Chicago police vehicle during protests over police misconduct will be held in custody until trial.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Fuentes on Monday ordered Timothy O’Donnell held pending trial after prosecutors asserted the defendant had a criminal record that included bond forfeiture and failure to appear for hearings in five states, including Illinois.
O’Donnell’s attorney said Metropolitan Correctional Center officials, without professional consultation, stopped giving his client medication that controlled seizures and convulsions.
In his ruling, the judge said he intended to seek assurances from jail officials that O’Donnell receives adequate medical care.
