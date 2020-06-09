CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police rescued a woman trapped in a car after a crash in Austin.
A car hit a barrier on Austin Boulevard over the Eisenhower Expressway around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Officers patrolling in the area saw smoke coming out that car and rushed to help.
When the officers got to the car, they saw the driver was trapped and her foot was stuck on the accelerator.
Officers on the scene helped pull the driver out of the car.
Three men and the woman were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
This is a developing story.