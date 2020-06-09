CHICAGO (CBS)– A off-duty Chicago police officer was shot during a robbery in Brighton Park.
The shooting took place at the intersection of Pershing and Artesian just before 3 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Chicago police, an off-duty officer assigned to the 2nd District was entering his vehicle when he was approached by two men.
AN OFF-DUTY OFFICER ASSIGNED TO 002ND DIST WAS SHOT IN THE LEG DURING A ROBBERY. THE OFF-DUTY OFFICER RETURNED FIRE AND IT IS UNKNOWN IF THE OFFENDER WAS HIT. OFFENDER FLED SCENE. OFFICER IN STABLE CONDITION AT MT SINAI HOSPITAL. NO ONE IN CUSTODY AT THIS TIME #ChicagoPolice
— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) June 9, 2020
“One of them displayed a handgun and fired shots,” Police said in a written statement. “The officer was shot in the leg and returned fire. It is currently unknown if the offender was struck.”
Police said the officer was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital and he is in good condition.
No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story.