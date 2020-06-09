REALTIME WEATHER:Severe Storms Bring Downpours, Tornado Warnings To Chicago Area
By Jermont Terry
Filed Under:Albany Park, carbon monoxide poisoning, Chicago Police, Jermont Terry, Officer Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was found dead Tuesday night in Albany Park.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Chicago Police would only confirm two people were found unresponsive in a condo in the neighborhood.

But sources confirmed an off-duty Chicago Police officer lives in the condo and did not show up for his shift. Another officer then came to the condo and found two people unresponsive – including the male officer and a woman.

Police believe some kind of carbon monoxide poisoning was involved, sources said.

Sources said the woman who was found was initially unresponsive, but regained a pulse at the hospital. But she remained in very critical condition Tuesday night.