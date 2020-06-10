CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be another rainy day.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for southern Will County, Kankakee County, southeastern Cook County and northern Lake County in Indiana until 9:30 a.m.
Developed quickly and producing some very gusty winds. Moving quickly as the dry air is trying to move in. But enough moisture left over for some severe. pic.twitter.com/bMnk5WLZRR
— Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) June 10, 2020
Wednesday is going to be a breezy day with scattered showers and a few isolated storms possible. The high temperature will be 80 degrees.
Some areas have reported 60 mph wind gusts.
Conditions clear and the humidity drops by Thursday.
Sunny skies are ahead and are expected to continue into the weekend and early next week.