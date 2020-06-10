CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty winds are with us now, but they continue to pull in dry air.

Wind Gusts: 06.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Dewpoint temps have fallen into the 50s as compared to the 70s earlier.

Dew Points: 06.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

This inflow of dry air keeps our air mass relatively stable. As the cold front approaches, we will have passing showers pinwheeling around the region through sunset.

Wednesday 7 p.m.: 06.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday 10 p.m.: 06.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Clearing begins by 10 p.m. as dry air takes over. We turn the page to a beautiful trend of weather for the next seven days.

The normal high is 78, so we will actually be below that at times.

7-Day: 06.10.20

(Credit: CBS 2)