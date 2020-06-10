CHICAGO (CBS) — Gusty winds are with us now, but they continue to pull in dry air.
Dewpoint temps have fallen into the 50s as compared to the 70s earlier.
This inflow of dry air keeps our air mass relatively stable. As the cold front approaches, we will have passing showers pinwheeling around the region through sunset.
Clearing begins by 10 p.m. as dry air takes over. We turn the page to a beautiful trend of weather for the next seven days.
The normal high is 78, so we will actually be below that at times.