CHICAGO (CBS) — A nine-month-old boy who died in March succumbed to COVID-19. The child is believed to be the youngest victim of the coronavirus in Cook County.
According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, nine-month-old Joseph Myles was found unresponsive on March 23 by a family member. The little boy later died at Mercy Hospital in Chicago.
The office said that during an autopsy for the child, his lungs were to have been found congested, a sign of a possible infection.
At first there were conflicting results as to whether Myles died from the coronavirus. The tests done at the hospital revealed the boy had COVID-19 but a second test done by the Medical Examiner’s Office showed he did not.
The swab tests were later sent to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for further examination at the end of March. In April, the agency requested more samples from the child’s lungs and larynx. The CDC found evidence of COVID-19 in Myles’ lungs.
In May, a 12-year-old Chicago child was thought to have been the youngest COVID-19 victim in the area.