CHICAGO (CBS)– A bedroom ceiling came crashing down on a couple sleeping in their Evanston home.
Rescue crews responded to a call around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday from a home int he 600 block of Forest. Jeff and Debbie Linder needed help from firefighters to get out from under the rubble.
It appears additional panels nailed to a lathe and plaster ceiling broke loose and fell on them.
“My head was underneath at first, I don’t know how I squeezed out,” Debbie said. “It was like a blanket of ceiling.”
The Linders only suffered minor scratches.