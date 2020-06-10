CHICAGO (CBS)– This month marks the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.
Wednesday night, the Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center will host a free virtual event. NAACP civil rights attorney Sherrilyn Ifill will discuss the anniversary’s significance in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police.
A spokesperson from the museum told CBS 2 this even is part of the museum’s mission to champion equity and respect for all people.
To be part of the presentation, log into Ilholocausemuseum.org and click on programs to pre-register.
The even begins at 7 p.m.