CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 625 new COVID-19 cases and 78 new deaths.

The new figures bring the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 129,837 and the deaths to 6,095, in 101 counties.

The deaths reported Wednesday in Cook County include one man in his 20s, two women and four men in their 50s, four women and two men in their 60s, two women and four men in their 70s, 11 women and five men in their 80s, and six women and three men in their 90s.

The deaths also include one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 90s in DeKalb County; one woman in her 50s, three women and one man in their 70s, one woman in her 80s, and one man in his 90s in DuPage County; one man in his 50s, one woman in her 60s, one man in his 70s, and one man in his 80s in Kane County; one woman in her 70s in Kankakee County; and one man in his 60s, one man in his 70s, one woman in her 80s, and three women in their 90s in Lake County.

Peoria, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, and Winnebago counties also reported deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,820 tests for a total of 1,100,002. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 3 to June 9 is 4 percent.