CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused an unnamed alderman of breaking the law by recording a private conference call between herself and the City Council, and leaking a foul-mouthed exchange to the media.

During a conference call with all 50 aldermen on May 31 to discuss the city’s response to widespread looting, Lightfoot and Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) traded profanities when he accused the city of being ill-prepared for the violence, and expressed concerns looters could start targeting homes. Looters pillaged shops throughout the city as peaceful protesters were taking to the streets on the last weekend in May in memory of George Floyd, who died as a police officer pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for several minutes during an arrest on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.

Lightfoot did not answer Lopez’s questions in the call, prompting an angry exchange.

“It’s not something you ignore. This is a question that I have,” Lopez said.

That’s when the call turned profane.

“I think you’re 100% full of s***, is what I think,” Lightfoot said.

Lopez was infuriated.

“F*** you, then. Who are you to tell me I’m full of s***?” he said. “Maybe you should come out and see what’s going on.”

Warning: The following audio file contains profanity. Audience discretion is advised.

The profane argument was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times, and WTTW later obtained a recording of the call. On Monday, a source provided CBS 2 with a snippet of the call, including the foul-mouthed back-and-forth between Lopez and Lightfoot.

On Wednesday, the mayor was asked if she regretted her use of profanity. She did not directly answer the question, but said that the conversation was meant to be private, and said she and the aldermen need to be able to have candid conversations.

“There were a lot of incredible emotions that were shared in that call by fellow aldermen, now all of whom don’t feel secure or safe coming together with their colleagues, because of one individual who decided to illegally tape a conversation that was intended to be a private conversation among all of us,” she said.

Lightfoot did not directly accuse Lopez of leaking the recordings, but clearly suggested he was behind it.

“One of the aldermen, and I think we know who it is, illegally taped and then shared only that portion of the conversation that served his purposes,” she said. “Shame on him. Shame on him. That’s what I say,”

Lopez did not immediately respond to requests for comment from CBS 2, but the Sun-Times reported he denied taping the call and leaking it to the press.

“Until she proves otherwise, I stand by my assertions that this is not from me. These leaked tapes are not from me,” Lopez told the Sun-Times.