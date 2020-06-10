CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from the Belmont Gardens neighborhood for more than two weeks.
Janiela Lopez was last seen on May 24 leaving her home on the 4500 block of West Barry Avenue, according to police.
She is a 5-foot, 120-pound Hispanic girl with blond hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees her should call Area 5 SVU detectives at 312-744-8266, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).