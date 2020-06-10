CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A man with Alzheimer’s has been found safe after going missing in Evanston Wednesday afternoon.

Larry C. Cose had last been seen headed south from the 1400 block of Sherman Avenue in Evanston around 4 p.m., wearing gray sweat pants.

Cose has Alzheimer’s and might not respond to his name, police said.

The local alderman said Cose had been found by 10:17 p.m.