EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — A man with Alzheimer’s has been found safe after going missing in Evanston Wednesday afternoon.
Larry C. Cose had last been seen headed south from the 1400 block of Sherman Avenue in Evanston around 4 p.m., wearing gray sweat pants.
Cose has Alzheimer’s and might not respond to his name, police said.
ALERT: MISSING PERSON
Larry C. Cose was last seen headed south from the 1400 blk of Sherman around 4pm wearing grey sweatpants. Mr. Cose has Alzheimers and might not respond to his name. He may respond to hearing his wife's name "Diana". Please contact us if you see him. pic.twitter.com/AdvQt8ay0A
— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) June 11, 2020
The local alderman said Cose had been found by 10:17 p.m.