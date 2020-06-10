CHICAGO (CBS)– Parts of Chicago’s Navy Pier will reopen Wednesday, with some restrictions.
Outdoor restaurant spaces, north and south dock and Pier Park will reopen, but the rides will remain closed.
There will also be some safety measures in place due to COVID-19. In addition to constant disinfecting, there will be social distancing ambassadors reminding guests to practice social distancing.
The number of people partaking in public programs will be limited and gatherings of large groups of 10 or more people are not allowed.
This is just phase one of Navy Pier’s reopening plan. Additional amenities will be added as they move on to other phases.
Navy Pier will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.