CHICAGO (CBS) — The coronavirus shutdown is having a harsh effect on Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.
More than 30 jobs, 36 to be exact, are being cut.
And 171 remaining workers will be furloughed. The aquarium has been closed since March 13. According to a news release, the Shedd Aquarium “will continue to monitor developments and follow guidance from federal, state and local authorities to determine when the institution will reopen.”
“The decision to terminate employees through no fault of their own was both gut-wrenching and yet necessary to ensure the long-term viability of the aquarium,” said Dr. Bridget Coughlin, president and CEO. “Moving forward, we are laser-focused on ensuring we are ready to safely welcome guests back as well as continuing to launch deeply compelling online programs such as virtual summer camps, educational social media posts, and Stay Home with Shedd Aquarium.”
According to a news release, the aquarium said it expects a revenue shortfall of $23 million through the end of 2020.