CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was found dead Tuesday night in Albany Park.
As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, Chicago Police confirmed two people, including an off-duty officer, were found unresponsive in a condo in the neighborhood shortly before 8 p.m.
Sources said the officer lives in the condo and did not show up for his shift. Another officer then came to the condo and found two people unresponsive – including the male officer and a woman.
The off-duty officer, 36-year-old Xu Meng, was pronounced dead at Swedish Covenant Hospital, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Police believe some kind of carbon monoxide poisoning was involved, sources said.
Sources said the woman who was found was initially unresponsive, but regained a pulse at the hospital. But she remained in very critical condition Tuesday night.
Area Three detectives are investigating.