CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re looking to try eating out again, check out East Lakeview this weekend.
Broadway is being shut down for half a mile between Belmont Avenue and the five-way intersection with Clark Street and Diversey Parkway, from Friday through Sunday, for the city’s new Make Way for Dining Program.
Dine Out on Broadway will be in progress from noon to 10 p.m. Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It will also be held next weekend, from June 19-21.
In accordance with COVID-19 prevention efforts, social distancing and face covering rules will be followed. The No. 36 Broadway bus will be rerouted, and Barry and Oakdale avenues and Briar Place will become two-way streets.
The following restaurants and food establishments will participate:
• Avenue Tavern, 2916 N. Broadway
• Black & Caspian, 2908 N. Broadway
• Bombay Wraps, 3149 1/2 N. Broadway
• Buena Vista Restaurant, Inc., 3147 N. Broadway
• Ceres’ Table, 3124 N. Broadway
• Cesar’s Restaurant Broadway, 2924 N. Broadway
• Chilam Balam, 3023 N. Broadway
• City Press Juice & Bottle, 2931 N. Broadway
• Crisp, 2940 N. Broadway
• DryHop Brewers, 3155 N. Broadway
• Fancy Plants Cafe, 613 W. Briar Pl.
• Flub A Dub Chub’s, 3021 N. Broadway
• Glaze Teriyaki Grill, 3112 N. Broadway
• Intelligentsia Coffee, 3123 N. Broadway
• Jersey Mike’s, 3152 N. Broadway
• Johnson’s Real Ice Cream, 2951 N. Broadway
• Kitchen 17, 3132 N. Broadway
• Little Wok, 3144 N. Broadway
• Maison Marcel,3114 N. Broadway
• Monsignor Murphy’s, 3019 N. Broadway
• Mortar and Pestle, 3108 N. Broadway
• Red Pig Asian Kitchen, 2932 N. Broadway
• Renaldi’s Pizza, 2827 N. Broadway
• Rise Up Nutrition, 2029 N. Broadway
• Roebuck Pizza, 3159 N. Broadway
• Salad House, 3176 N. Broadway
• Soupbox, 2943 N. Broadway
• Stella’s Diner, 3042 N. Broadway
• The Bagel, 3107 N. Broadway
• The Crepe Shop, 2934 N. Broadway
• Wilde Bar and Restaurant, 3130 N. Broadway
• Yellowtail Sushi Bar & Asian Kitchen, 3136 N. Broadway