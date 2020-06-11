CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong thunderstorm chances stay over Wisconsin as a disturbance passes to our north.

A dry westerly wind flow keeps conditions quiet Thursday night. The low is 61.

On Friday, we will hit our high temp of 77 at lunch time with falling temps through the afternoon as a front passes.

As temps fall, a strong northeast wind will generate dangerous swimming conditions along the lakefront from Friday afternoon into Saturday.

Beyond that, a beautiful trend of weather sets up for the next several days. Saturday will be sunny and cool with a high of 69, while Sunday will be sunny with a high of 73.

