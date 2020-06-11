CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 60s.
A warm, westerly flow starts the day Friday until a front drops through our area. This will set up a stiff wind off the lake.
So once the front passes early afternoon, temperatures start falling and waves start building as the strong northeast wind flow develops.
Waves of 5-7 feet are possible with dangerous swimming conditions and rip currents Friday afternoon through the day Saturday.
It will be cooler than normal all weekend.