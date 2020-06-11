CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be dry and quiet overnight with lows in the lower 60s.

Tonight: 06.11.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

A warm, westerly flow starts the day Friday until a front drops through our area. This will set up a stiff wind off the lake.

Wind Tracker Noon Friday: 06.11.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

So once the front passes early afternoon, temperatures start falling and waves start building as the strong northeast wind flow develops.

Wind Tracker Friday Evening: 06.11.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Waves of 5-7 feet are possible with dangerous swimming conditions and rip currents Friday afternoon through the day Saturday.

Beach Hazards: 06.11.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be cooler than normal all weekend.

Next 2 Days: 06.11.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist