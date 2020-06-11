HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A Hammond police officer has lost her sexual assault lawsuit against another officer, and now, the city is sending her a bill for more than $8,000 to reimburse its legal fees.
Denise Szany accused then-officer Jaime Garcia of striking her on the buttocks with an open hand in 2016.
Garcia was suspended for five days. Szany later sued the department.
In 2019, during separate ride-alongs, two female students came forward with allegations that were sexual in nature.
Garcia quit the Hammond Police Department while he was under investigation.
Szany’s lawyer said the city demanding legal fees amounts to retaliation, and a message for anyone who might be thinking of filing a complaint.
Her lawyer says they plan to appeal.