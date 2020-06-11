CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials announced 766 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 91 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
As of Thursday afternoon, Illinois has seen 130,603 confirmed coronavirus cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,185 deaths.
The state has conducted 1,122,327 COVID-19 tests so far, including 22,325 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 4%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The vast majority of patients who have contracted COVID-19 in Illinois have recovered, with a statewide recovery rate of 92% as of Thursday.
As of Wednesday night, 2,365 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals; including 638 in intensive care, and 379 on ventilators.