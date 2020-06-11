OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Tens of thousands of dollars are on the way to struggling African-American businesses plagued by unrest and COVID-19.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves was out Thursday showing us how the help from neighbors is bringing people to tears.

“I’ve been at this location for about nine years,” said Rodney Dotson, owner of an Oak Park barbershop.

But for the last two months, Hot Rod’s barbershop has had no customers. Dotson closed his business, and was concerned as coronavirus hit the African-American community at a harsher rate.

“Because my mom has pre-existing health issues, so I wanted to see her,” Dotson said.

The dip in profits meant applying for grants and loans over and over. But one stood out.

“I had that good energy when I first filled out the information,” he said.

And that energy was spot-on. In his hands Thursday was $1,500 from a COVID-19 African-American Relief Fund.

“It’ll help tremendously, especially for my rent,” Dotson said.

Dotson is one of dozens chosen at random to get checks from the Cook County Black Chamber of Commerce.

Mellany Thomas, owner of Mascara, had to lay off four employees. A federal loan came in much lower than expected.

But now, there’s hope to recover.

“I was just proud that my people are coming together to help each other, and I just felt really, really grateful,” Thomas said.

Cook County Black Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Siri Hibbler was also overjoyed by a recent financial pledge – $100,000 worth.

“I cried instantly,” she said. “I was weeping for joy for the businesses that are going to be blessed through that $100,000.”

Hibbler said money will also go to businesses struck by unrest and looting, noting the West Side was hit particularly hard.

“We’re seeing the pain. When the riots happened, we went into our businesses and saw how they were demolished,” Hibbler said. “So we’re here and we’re asking the corporations to trust us. Trust us with the funds to give directly into our community.”

The chamber will open a second round of applications once it receives that money. So far, 60 businesses have benefited.

Money also goes to groceries for struggling seniors.

To apply for a grant from the COVID-19 African-American Relief Fund, click here.