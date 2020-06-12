CHICAGO (CBS) — As Chicago’s Riverwalk reopens, so too does another long-time river tradition: the Wendella tour boats begin operating on Friday.
We’re back! Tours resume Friday, June 12th. The safety, health and well-being of our guests and employees remains our top priority. Learn about the updates and changes we’ve made to maintain a safe and healthy cruising experience: https://t.co/dAfCKXuLFX pic.twitter.com/oMPSIjVVkn
— Wendella (@wendellaboats) June 11, 2020
There are a few precautions for customers due to the COVID-19 outbreak. All guests must wear a face covering while at the docks and while on board the vessel, even while outside. Nobody will be allowed on board without a face covering. Wendella is asking people to check their temperatures before leaving home. If a customer cannot make the tour due to illness, Wendella will reschedule or cancel the tour.
Vessel bars will not be open at this time. You may bring your own non-alcoholic beverages if you wish.
Hand sanitizer stations are installed on all vessels and at all facilities, and restrooms are cleaned and disinfected before and after each departure. Frequently contacted surfaces are disinfected regularly.