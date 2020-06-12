CHICAGO (CBS)– After being shut down for months, the Chicago Riverwalk will be opening up again early Friday morning.
According to published reports, Riverwalk access will be restored at 5 a.m. and will be open to the public until 9 p.m.
But with the reopening, there will still be some restrictions in place.
Those using the space must wear face coverings and social distance from others. The Riverwalk will be accessible through access points at Lake Street between Franklin and Lake streets and State and Columbus streets.
There will also be restrictions on activity.
City officials said tetween the hours of 5 and 10 a.m., those using the Riverwalk will be able to run, jog, walk and bike along the path between Lake Shore Drive and Lake Street. At 10 a.m., the Riverwalk will be closed for cleaning.
Starting at 11 a.m. through 9 p.m., the Riverwalk’s Concessions Program Vendors will be open by reservation only. This includes businesses like Tiny Tapp & Café, Chicago Brewhouse and Chicago’s First Lady and Mercury Sightseeing Cruises.
The Riverwalk closed 11 weeks ago along with lakefront parks and the 606 Trail, which remain closed.