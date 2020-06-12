CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials have unveiled a new website where people can share stories about family, friends, and neighbors who have died of COVID-19.
The new ‘Chicago Remembers’ website will feature pictures and stories of coronavirus victims for anyone to see.
“In light of the current situation, the way we mourn and celebrate one’s life needs to be reimagined,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “The Virtual Memorial is just one way to help Chicagoans cope with the sudden loss of their loved one to COVID-19, but also to celebrate their lives and memories.”
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 48,939 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chicago, including 2,352 deaths, as of Thursday afternoon.
People can submit stories of those who have died from COVID-19 at https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/memorial-wall.html