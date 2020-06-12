CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials announced 595 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including 77 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
As of Friday, Illinois has had 131,198 confirmed coronavirus cases in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,260 deaths.
The state has conducted 1,147,101 COVID-19 tests so far, including 24,774 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week is 4%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The vast majority of patients who have contracted COVID-19 in Illinois have recovered, with a statewide recovery rate of 92% as of Thursday.
As of Thursday night, 2,209 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals; including 648 in intensive care, and 375 on ventilators.