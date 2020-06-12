CHICAGO (CBS) — As Chicagoland re-emerges from COVID-19 restrictions, including the reopening of the city’s Riverwalk, what are the plans for some of the areas other institutions?

Shedd Aquarium: Working with the city and other institutions to determine the best way to reopen. Hopeful to reopen at the end of Chicago’s Phase 3 and the beginning of Illinois’ Phase 4. With approval, the Shedd is prepared to open on June 26 to limited visitors and July 1 to the general public. Hourly capacity will start very small and will expand every 7-10 days to determine proper capacity for social distancing.

Museum of Science & Industry: Closely watching the guidelines from the city and state, as well as evaluating how to open as safely as possible.

The Art Institute: Currently trying to determine the opening date and logistics needed to reopen.

Field Museum: Still tyring to determine a date for reopening. Under consideration: One-way paths for visitors and a face mask requirement. Visitors will see 144 new hand sanitization stations.

Adler Planetarium: Expected to reopen with Phase 5 of the Governor’s plan to reopen Illinois.

Lincoln Park Zoo: No reopening date to share at this point.

Brookfield Zoo: No set date yet. But when it does reopen there will be a timed-ticket system. Visitors will have to make an online reservation for the date and time they want to go to the zoo.

Morton Arboretum: Next phase of reopening begins June 15. Timed-entry admission tickets will be available to the public and the Visitor Center opens. Masks will be required when indoors. The store will be open, limited to 10 shoppers at a time. The café will have reduced hours with carry-out food and drinks. Outdoor concessions will be available Wednesday through Sunday, beginning June 19. No table seating will be available for eating; however visitors can picnic on the Arboretum grounds.

Chicago Botanic Garden: Limited reopening began June 9. A perimeter walk is open, allowing visitors to enjoy a 2.3 mile loop of the Garden. Preregistration is required for timed entry. Parking is currently free for all visitors. The Garden will be open more broadly June 24, subject to change.