CHICAGO (CBS)– A high school principal in northwest suburban Huntley personally delivered diplomas to more than 600 of his graduates.
“We had a full graduation ceremony in their driveways,” Dr. Marcus Belin said.
A grandfather of one of the graduates said he was “proud beyond belief” getting to see the graduation.
“Every high school should have a principal like this man,” he said.
Belin is a fifth generation educator, who grew up on the South Side of Chicago.
It has taken all week to deliver over 600 diplomas, through rain and heat.