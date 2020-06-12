CHICAGO (CBS)– Ramps from the inbound Eisenhower Expressway to the outbound Kennedy Expressway will remain closed for four months.
According to the Illinois Department of Transportation this ramp closure is part of the ongoing Jane Byrne Interchange reconstruction.
IDOT said the new ramp eventually will accommodate two lanes and shoulders, replacing a single lane and inadequate shoulders, substantially improving safety and congestion.
While the ramp is being rebuilt, inbound Eisenhower drivers can access the outbound Kennedy by using the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway with a detour at the Taylor Street interchange.
In addition, IDOT said the inbound Eisenhower lane configuration will be flipped, with the two left lanes connecting to Ida B. Wells Drive and the two right lanes to the outbound Dan Ryan. The far-right lane will be reserved for the outbound Kennedy detour.