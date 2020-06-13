CHICAGO (CBS) — After few overnight showers wrapped up early Saturday, clouds quickly diminished and leave a sunny but cool day for the Chicago area.
The normal high for the day is 79, but along the lakeshore there will be a cool northeast breeze and highs in the lowers 60s. O’Hare should make 68 degrees, and the far southwest suburbs will warm to about 73.
Sunday will bring slightly warmer temperatures with a high around 71 and sunny skies.
There will be a big warmup by midweek with temperatures climbing back to the 90 degree mark.
Forecast:
Saturday: Becoming sunny, very cool. High 68.
Saturday night: Clear and cool. High 53.
Sunday: Sunny. High 71.