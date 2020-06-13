CHICAGO (CBS) — After a cooler than average Saturday, it will be clear and cool tonight, followed by even more sunshine Sunday, with highs a few degrees warmer.
A big warm up is coming next week, with highs near 90° by Tuesday.
After scattered thunderstorms overnight, there is no rain in sight through the middle of next week at least.
Tonight: Clear & cool tonight, with a low in the lower to middle 50s.
Tomorrow: Superb Sunday, with sunny skies and a high in the lower 70s, but middle 60s lakeside.
Extended: Milder Monday with highs near 80°. Warming up through Thursday with highs flirting with 90° Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Next chance of rain Thursday night or Friday.