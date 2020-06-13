CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois public health officials reported 673 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional 29 deaths Saturday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, that brings the total number of cases in the state to 131,871. Cases have been reported in 101 of the state’s 102 counties. The total number of confirmed deaths has now reached 6,289.
In the last 24 hours 21,844 tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,168,945.
Over the last seven days the positivity rate has been just 3%, and the recovery rate for the state is now 93%.