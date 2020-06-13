CHICAGO (CBS) — A path to normalcy in Chicago has opened up as people packed a neighborhood open for dining on the street Saturday. It looked more like a festival in Lakeview even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

There are signs at entrances saying face coverings are required. The local chamber of commerce handed out free masks.

Walking around most people were following that rule but others not so much.

About 30 restaurants on Broadway took part in the “Make Way For Dining” program to help businesses get going again after COVID-19 shut them down for months, so customers were in the street closed off from Belmont to Diversey.

Tables have to be six feet apart for social distancing. Indoor dining is not allowed.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves saw some tables that were not that far apart, but most people didn’t seem to care and were enjoying the luxury of eating out again.

But safety is at the top of the minds of health officials who are working to prevent big groups of crowds from loitering.

“We’re taking a lot of measures so it doesn’t become a festival. I think we’ve done a good job. The people are flowing through. We have communal tables that are being monitored for only people that are picking up food to eat and not to just linger,” said Maureen Martino, executive director of the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce. “We have security, and Chicago police have been going through and telling people, ‘This is not the place to bring packaged good and sit down and have a party.’ I know everybody has been very anxious to get out, but this is not a street festival. This is all about our restaurants and our dining.”

Organizers say there are specific tables for those who are waiting, and they get sanitized regularly.

Organizers said from their perspective things were going well. There were security guards in place in case things got out of hand.

Similar street closings are happening in other areas like Chatham.