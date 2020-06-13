CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are asking for help finding a missing man who was last seen in Englewood on June 11.
Charles Drake, 25, was last seen in the 6900 block of South Green Street wearing a black Adidas shirt, black Adidas pants and red, black and white Jordan gym shoes.
He may be in need of medical attention.
He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding Drake is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312)747-8380.