CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters have locked themselves inside the campus police headquarters at the University of Chicago, and now they say officers won’t let anyone bring them food.

They have been holding a sit-in since Friday afternoon.

Other students gathered outside overnight to support the activists.

They want the school to abolish the university’s police department.

In a statement the university said it supports free speech but does not want protests to disrupt the university operations.

The university released the following statement about the protest: