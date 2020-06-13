CHICAGO (CBS) — After almost 19 hours, a student protest at the University of Chicago came to a peaceful end. Student occupied the campus police department building, demanding the school abolish the department. Now each side is telling very different stories about what happened.
About a dozen students left the building at 60th and Drexel at 10:30 Saturday morning. A group of protesters entered Friday afternoon, and while many left, some stayed behind.
Saturday morning those outside said those still inside were trapped with no food and not allowed to use bathrooms.
But in an earlier statement the university said the protesters were free to leave at any time, and they could not eat in the building due to COVID-19 concerns. However, they were offered masks and hand sanitizers.
The school also says it is committed to free speech, and the university police chief has set aside time on Monday morning to meet with protest organizers.