CHICAGO (CBS) — A neighborhood celebration ended in violence when a 12-year-old boy was shot in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood early Sunday morning.
The boy was shot in both knees and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. He is now one of 23 people shot in Chicago since Friday evening.
The shooting happened around 12:45 Sunday morning. Chicago police said the boy was standing on the sidewalk near Division and California when someone fired shots.
A man who witnessed the incident said there was a black car that drove right past him and started shooting at a van. The witness said he heard at least two gunshots, and that’s when everyone started running.
Video shows there were a lot of people out in Humboldt Park Saturday night, and they may have been celebrating. It shows a caravan of cars with people honking and waving the Puerto Rican flag.
Chicago police have not yet released a description of the shooter. Detectives are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.