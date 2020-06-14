CHICAGO (CBS) — Closed or open?

Confusion is rampant among people in Chicago flocking to the Lakefront Trail. As some places have reopened in Phase 3 of the city’s pandemic reopening plan, the popular area remains shut down.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, dozens of people are thus being turned away. A constant stream of bikers, runners, and walkers are being rerouted to the west side of Lake Shore Drive.

Chicago Park District security is mitigating some traffic. Per Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s directive, parks and trails west of Lake Shore Drive are open.

But worries about large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic have the east side of the Drive still closed, and police officers are stationed along those trails.

But most people are walking right by.

Some bikers we spoke to said they were riding for miles before being stopped. Many claim the message of the popular area’s closure is not clear enough.

“For the past few weeks, everybody is unsure if the lakefront is open, so I think they just need to have it posted somewhere,” said Marcella Kukulka.

We asked Chicago Police about their enforcement and if any citations were being given out. Chicago Police responded with a blanket statement, saying the stay-at-home order is still in effect for the lakefront, and it’s in the interest of the health and safety of Chicago residents.

We reached out to the Mayor’s office for some direction on the subject, but had not heard back as of late Sunday afternoon.