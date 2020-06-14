CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 672 new cases of COVID-19, and 19 new deaths.
The new figures bring the total statewide to 132,543 cases and 6,308 deaths in 101 counties.
In Cook County, the deaths include one woman and one man in their 50s, two women and two men in their 60s, two women and three men in their 60s, one woman and three men in their 80s, and one woman in her 90s.
The deaths also included one man in his 80s in DuPage County, one man in his 50s in Kane County, and one man in his 60s in Will County.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories conducted a total of 22,040 tests for a total of 1,190,985. The preliminary statewide positivity rate for cases from June 7 to June 13 is 3 percent.