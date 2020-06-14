CHICAGO (CBS) — Indiana public health officials announced 407 new cases of COVID-19 and another nine confirmed deaths Sunday.
That brings the total number of cases in the state to 39,909, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19 is 2,240, including the nine new confirmed cases, but officials said another 182 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients with no positive test on record.
Officials said intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, and nearly 40% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators were available Sunday.
So far 348,391 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 340,637 on Saturday.
Starting tomorrow, #Indiana is opening @Optum-operated sites to ANY Hoosier who wants to get tested for #COVID19.
✅ Symptomatic/asymptomatic
✅ Any age
✅ Live or work in Indiana
The tests are free.
To register, call 888-634-1116 or visit: https://t.co/mCvP5UdkjA pic.twitter.com/8UtCCNuNmV
— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) June 14, 2020