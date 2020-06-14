CHICAGO (CBS) — From socially distant high school performances to theatre megastars, a who’s who of notable names in Chicago joined in Sunday to salute the city’s 2020 graduates.
“For Chicago, by Chicago” was a virtual graduation celebration for the Class of 2020, whose own ceremonies were sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes was the master of ceremonies for the event, and Oprah Winfrey was the commencement speaker.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Gov. JB Pritzker, and nearly a dozen sports stars also offered their well-wishes.