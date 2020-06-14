CHICAGO (CBS) — Recent Chicago Public Schools graduates marched on the South Side on Sunday, demanding the school district cut its contract with the Chicago Police Department.
The march started on Sunday afternoon at Hyde Park Academy High School, at 6220 S. Stony Island Ave. in Woodlawn. It ended two miles away at the Grand Crossing (3rd) District police station, two miles away at 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Black Lives Matter Chicago, members of the Chicago Teachers Union, and others joined the grads.
They said having police in schools makes students feel like criminals, and said social workers, not officers, should handle conflicts between kids.