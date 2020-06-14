CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday marks one year since the death of Yovanny Lopez, the baby cut from his murdered mother’s womb.
On Sunday afternoon, family and friends of Yovanny’s mother, Marlen Ochoa Lopez, gathered for a vigil in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
After the vigil, Yovanny’s father and 4-year-old brother delivered lunch to nearby Chicago Police officers as an act of kindness to remember Yovanny and Marlen.
Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter Desiree, 25, pleaded not guilty in June of last year to charges of murder, kidnapping, dismembering a body, and concealing a homicide in Ochoa’s death.
Police and prosecutors said they killed Ochoa at their home in the Scottsdale neighborhood on April 23 of last year, and then the elder Figueroa cut Yovanny from Ochoa’s womb, and passed him off as her own when she went to Advocate Christ Medical Center.
death was ruled a homicide. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Yovanny later died from lack of oxygen to the brain.
Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend, Piotr Bobak, is charged with helping the Figueroas cover up Ochoa’s murder.
Back in April, a virtual vigil was held to remember the life of Marlen Ochoa Lopez.