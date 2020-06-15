CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago high schooler is making a difference in the lives of those feeling isolated during the pandemic.
Maya Joshi, a freshman at Walter Payton College Prep, 15-year-old created Lifting Hearts with the Arts, a nonprofit organization to help seniors and people with visual impairments in long term care facilities by connecting with them virtually through the arts.
The organzation connects the seniors with high school teens virutally. They have already made hundreds of virtual visits in the Chicago area and are beginning to venture out to other locations across the country.
Lifting Hearts with the Arts is also raising funds for senior care facilities and seeking donations of tablets, art kits and other supplies. Donations can be made on their website.