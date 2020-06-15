Photos: Petfinder

Start your day off right by browsing through adorable pups near you! There are dozens of puppies up for adoption right here in Chicago.

Hoodline partnered with Petfinder, an online adoption site that lists “more than 315,000 adoptable pets from nearly 14,000 animal shelters and rescue groups” to bring you this roundup of puppies near you.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Tucker, Saint Bernard and Labrador retriever mix

Tucker is a male Saint Bernard and Labrador retriever puppy currently housed at Pal’s Place.

Tucker is friendly as can be, and he’ll get along great with your other dogs. He has had all his shots.

Tucker’s current caretakers say:

Tucker is a big, handsome, friendly, and goofy pup looking for a loving family! He is already 75 pounds and is not done growing. We estimate that his adult weight will be around 100-120 pounds. Tucker loves making new friends and is very affectionate and social. His ideal home will be with guardians who can help him work on his manners and some basic obedience. He also needs guardians who can provide him with lots of exercise and playtime throughout the day.

Read more about Tucker on Petfinder.

Blueberry, boxer

Blueberry is a darling female boxer puppy staying at ALIVE Rescue.

Her vaccinations are up to date.

Here’s what Blueberry has to say:

Hi, I’m Blueberry! I’m an active and playful puppy who loves other dogs. I love to be part of a pack and would do best in a home with another dog! I’m very affectionate and love to be with my people and enjoy following my foster parents around wherever they go. I’m also very smart, as I’m doing well with my potty training and am attentive to commands.

Read more about Blueberry on Petfinder.

Bumper Car, Jack Russell terrier

Bumper Car is a charming male Jack Russell terrier puppy being cared for at LEAD Rescue, NFP.

Bumper Car loves other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. His vaccinations are up to date. Bumper Car is a special needs pet, so please inquire about his specific care requirements.

Bumper Car’s current caretakers say:

Bumper Car has some separation anxiety and needs clear training. He is a 6-month-old Jack Russell Terrier, who would be best matched with a family that is home a lot. His new home must have a secured fence, because he can jump at least five feet! He doesn’t seem to like cats or large dogs (he’ll bark at them), but is perfectly fine with small dogs. However, he lives for attention, so he must be the only dog in the home.

Read more about Bumper Car on Petfinder.

Emmett, beagle

Emmett is a handsome male beagle puppy staying at ALIVE Rescue.

His vaccinations are up to date.

Notes from Emmett:

Hi, I’m Emmett! You probably noticed from my photos that I’m a little bit special. I was born with a malformation of the spine, which gives me my unique appearance. But don’t worry! The vets don’t think I’m in any pain, and it doesn’t slow me down one bit from being a typical happy and playful puppy. I still enjoy running around chasing tennis balls and playing with other pups. I love being part of a pack with other dogs — I’m also cat friendly!

Read more about how to adopt Emmett on Petfinder.

Mutt, shepherd

Mutt is a handsome male shepherd puppy staying at ALIVE Rescue.

He has been vaccinated.

Mutt’s current caretakers say:

Overall, this is a great group of puppies. We could not have found a more exciting or fun first group to foster. They will use a puppy pad 80% of the time and took to going outside really well. They are also getting better at crate training, so there is a good foundation there. Setting a routine for them has been very helpful for us. As 8-week-old puppies, naturally, they are very high energy and becoming more exploratory every day. We think all of them would prefer to have another playmate in the home.

Apply to adopt Mutt today at Petfinder.

Skeeter, beagle mix

Skeeter is a sweet male beagle puppy currently residing at One Tail at a Time.

Skeeter is vaccinated.