CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a man who died in 2012, five hours after two paramedics responded to a call for medical assistance, but did not provide any treatment, will receive a $200,000 settlement from the city.
The family of Charles Myers filed a lawsuit against the city in 2017, accusing the paramedics of negligence.
According to First Assistant Corporation Counsel Renai Rodney, two paramedics were dispatched to a home on the 4100 block of West Adams Street on July 6, 2012, in response to a 911 call for medical assistance.
According to Rodney, the paramedics said, when they arrived, family members took Myers inside the home and shut the door. The paramedics did not provide any assistance to Myers, and didn’t fill out any reports documenting the call, or Myers’ refusal of medical treatment.
Five hours later, Myers was found dead at the same address.
According to the family’s lawsuit, an Internal Affairs investigation determined the paramedics failed to follow Chicago Fire Department policies, and neglected their duties by not treating Myles, or otherwise documenting his refusal of treatment.
The City Council Finance Committee signed off on the settlement without debate on Monday. The full City Council is expected to give final approval on Wednesday.