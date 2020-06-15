CHICAGO (CBS)– Aurora police released dashcam video Monday morning, in response to a nearly three minute video clip sparking outrage on social media.
The clip shows officers using force on a man and woman who police say they saw fighting inside a moving car over the weekend.
Police said a female passenger refused to identify herself and was forcibly removed from the car Saturday evening.
The driver attempted to prevent police from getting her out of the car. He was then physically removed first, before the woman was pulled from the car.
Aurora police said their policy allows physical removal, when individuals in a criminal investigation do not cooperate or identify themselves.
Aurora police say neither offender had any pressure applied to their neck and were not restrained in any way that could prevent them from breathing.
The driver was charged with felony resisting arrest. Police said he caused a cut and bruise on one officer.
The passenger was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.
