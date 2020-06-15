CHICAGO (CBS) — Public health officials have announced 473 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 19 additional deaths in the past 24 hours.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said, as of Monday, the state has had 133,016 total confirmed cases of the virus in 101 counties since the start of the pandemic, including 6,326 deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has conducted 1,209,612 coronavirus tests, including 18,627 in the past day. The statewide positivity rate for the past week was 3%.
As of Sunday night, 1,961 virus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 569 in intensive care, and 340 on ventilators.
The vast majority of people in Illinois who have contracted COVID-19 have recovered. As of Monday, the state’s recovery rate was 93%. The state’s recovery rate calculates the number of people who have tested positive for the virus, and have survived at least 42 days after their test.